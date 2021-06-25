Fire at martial arts school in China kills 18, injures 16

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Eighteen people have died and another 16 injured a fire that broke out a martial arts school central China, with most of the victims believe be children and teenagers.

According a short statement from the local authorities, the fire erupted Friday morning at the school Henan province’s Shangqiu city and has since been extinguished.

Several of the injured were serious condition, the authorities said, without commenting cause of the fire or the age of the victims.

Chinese media initially reported that children between the ages seven and 16 had slept at the Zhenxing Martial Arts School when the fire broke out.

The reports said 34 students were registered with the school.

A witness was quoted as saying “he heard the screams and cries of children’’.

Most of the reports have since been censored and deleted from the internet, however. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,