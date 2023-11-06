Monday, November 6, 2023
Fire at High Commission in Abuja: Tinubu prays for ‘departed souls’, condoles with Canadian Govt -Presidency

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathized with the Canadian government, diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Tinubu has assured the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery,”Ngelale said.

