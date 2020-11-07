Fintiri’s aide woos investors to Adamawa

The Adamawa Government is wooing local and international investors to the state to tap from its abundant mineral, cultural and tourism potential.

Mrs Sosa Ali, Permanent Secretary, Adamawa Ministry of Culture and Tourism, made the call during the closing ceremony of the 13th International Arts and Craft Expo (INAC) on Friday in Abuja.

Ali said the state was blessed with agrarian land and beautiful water body for fishing.

She explained that the state was also well endowed with lots of mineral resources like Coal, Kaolin, Chalcopyrite, Glass Sand, Magnesite, Rock Crystal, Mercury, Feldspar, Gold Dust and more.

According to her, all these potential could be explored by investors to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Adamawa is the sunshine state with a land of limitless opportunities, we are blessed with agrarian land and that is the reason we are known for massive cultivation of yams, potatoes, onions, groundnuts and more.

“We have large rivers like the Gongola River where we get fishes in abundance; aside these, we have lots of mineral resources that are ready to be tapped.

“Adamawa is a multi-cultural state with over 88 unique dance styles, we call on local and international investors to visit the state to tap from it’s enormous endowments,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exhibition was held as a drive-through to ensure that those in attendance complied with the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.

Viewers were seen in their parked cars at the venue of the expo watching cultural display by artistes, arts and crafts on exhibition.

Eleven states of the 36 in the federation and the Federal Capital Territory displayed Nigerian arts and crafts at the exhibition which also featured arts and crafts from India, Venezuela, Syria, Lybia, Lebanon, Ghana, Argentina and Kenya.

The states that exhibited their arts and crafts were: Adamawa, Anambra, Borno, Ekiti, Kwara, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Ogun, Kaduna and Katsina. (NAN)