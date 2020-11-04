Fintiri warns school Principals against extortion

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has warned principals of Secondary Schools in the state against extorting parents over examination and school fees. Fintiri gave the warning on Wednesday in Yola while addressing religious, traditional and community leaders from Adamawa South Senatorial Zone who paid him a sympathy visit over the recent ENDSARS protests that led to vandalism in the state. Fintiri said his administration had already paid for WAEC and NECO examinations for students of public schools that sat for the 2020 examinations and therefore no Principal should demand for such payment.

He said that there was no justification for WAEC to punish the students who sat for the 2020 examination for the offence committed in 2017, adding that government had already released money to settle the alleged supervisors’ allowances for WAEC to release the results. “I received a report that WAEC on Monday 2, October, 2020 has released the 2020 examination results, but Adamawa state results were withheld for alleged non payment of 2017 Supervisors’ allowances. “I want to make it categorically clear that no Parent or guardian whose children are in public schools across the state should pay a dime to any school principal. ”Government had already paid NECO and WAEC Examination fees for all students and our administration has declared free education in the state”, Fintiri said. Commenting on the ongoing selling of Teachers’ recruitment forms, the governor directed that all the forms should be given free and anybody found selling the forms would be dealt with accordingly.

“On the ongoing Teachers recruitment, we are going to give equal opportunity and treatment to every local government area, he said, adding “I have directed that the teachers recruitment forms be given free of charge to all interested applicants across the state”. Speaking on behalf of the communities, Mr Ganggurun Gesselembe, from Ganye Local Government Area , said that the visit was to sympathize with the governor over the recent violent youth protests. Gesslembe expressed shock over the level of devastation recorded in the state as a result of ENDSARS protest, while assuring the governor of maximum support from the people of the state’s Southern Senatorial district. ( NAN)