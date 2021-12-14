Fintiri urges corps members to use skills learnt to succeed

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged corps members to use the skills learnt in the orientation course to enable them to succeed during the service year and beyond.

Fintiri made the call on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of 2021 Batch ’C’ Stream II Orientation Course at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Damare, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Represented by Mr Macwell Gidado, Chief of Staff, Government House, Fintiri said the orientation course was part of the essential ingredients needed for the corps members to excel during the service year and beyond.

He said that Adamawa remained NYSC friendly state and offers full of opportunities for the corps members to explore.

The governor said that a number of ex-corps members had established themselves in various endeavors and married from the state.

“Worthy to mention is Dr Nayi Oriolowo from Osun State, the owner of Peace Hospital, which is one of the leading private hospital in the state.

“This is just one of the ex-corps members too numerous to mention,” he said.

He urged the corps members to accept their posting in good faith and contribute positively towards the development of their host communities.

In his remaks, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, NYSC State Coordinator, cautioned corps members against night travel and unauthorised journey.

Tukur commended Fintiri for the approval of perimeter fencing of the permanent orientation camp.

He said the scheme would continued to deploy corps members to support the grassroots oriented policies and programmes of the state government.

Also speaking, Mr Aloysius Babadoke, State Chairman, NYSC Governing Board called on the corps members to accept their posting in good faith and contribute positively in their places of primary assignments.

He also advised them to put in to practice the skills acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training. (NAN)

