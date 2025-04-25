Fintiri urges corps members on entrepreneurship

By Talatu Maiwada



Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged corps members to actively engage in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to acquire practical skills and become self-reliant.

Fintiri made the call on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Damare, Yola.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, the governor described the orientation period as a ‘golden opportunity’ for corps members to discover their talents and pursue personal development.

“With over a million corps members already empowered through the SAED programme, its impact is remarkable.

“The programme offers valuable skills, start-up capital, and business incentives to help you thrive as entrepreneurs.

The governor also emphasised the importance of the orientation course as the foundation of the service year.

Fintiri encouraged corps members to actively participate, cultivate friendships, and embrace cultural diversity to promote national unity.

The governor assured them of their safety and urged them to remain vigilant while observing security guidelines provided by experts during the orientation.

The NYSC state Coordinator, Mrs Osoroh Chinedu, commended Fintiri for his consistent support to the scheme, especially in enhancing corps members’ welfare and improving camp facilities.

Chinedu praised the governor’s recent increase of the state allowance to N20,000 and his commitment to constructing a more befitting camp.

Chinedu highlighted the corps members’ involvement in the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) programme, aimed at improving digital literacy among school children across the state.

She affirmed NYSC’s readiness to sustain and expand such collaborations for the benefit of Adamawa’s development.

The coordinator urged corps members to uphold the spirit of national unity and familiarise themselves with the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws to guide their conduct throughout their service year.(NAN) www.nannews.ng