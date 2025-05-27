Fintiri to inaugurate Adamawa’s first CNG station May 29  

By Talatu Maiwada/Ibrahim Kado



The Adamawa government says it will inaugurate the state’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling and vehicle conversion station May 29.

Mrs Wumfe Anthony, the state Commissioner for Transportation said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Yola.

Anthony described the initiative as a milestone in the ongoing transport reforms under Fintiri’s led administration.

The commissioner said the project, being executed in collaboration with the private sector, was the first of its kind in the state.

She said the station was part of a broader strategy to provide cleaner, more affordable transport alternatives while reducing the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal on residents.

“As we approach Democracy Day, this landmark project speaks to Gov. Fintiri’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy through transformative infrastructure.

“The CNG station will drastically reduce pollution and vehicle operating costs,” the commissioner said.

Anthony said the inauguration was scheduled for next week, noting that the government was finalising arrangements with the transport union to reduce transport fares for commuters.

“We are working closely with stakeholders to ensure the people of Adamawa benefit directly, through a reduction in transport fares.

“Already, 19 luxurious buses are plying various routes at subsidised fares, and some have been allocated to schools to ease student mobility,” she added.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the 2026 budget would include further investments in the transport sector to consolidate on current achievements and ease economic burdens on citizens.

Anthony encouraged residents to embrace CNG vehicle conversion, assuring them of long-term cost savings and environmental benefits despite the initial expense.

According to her, the development aligns with Gov. Fintiri’s broader vision of modernising public infrastructure and promoting sustainable governance.

“This administration has shown that with purposeful leadership, even critical sectors like transport can be revitalised to better serve the people,” Anthony said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).