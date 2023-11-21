Fintiri tasks youth corps members on post camp training

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has encouraged youth

corps members to continue with the post camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development

(SAED), considering the nature of labour market.

He made the call at the official closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ stream I orientation course in Girei Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, the governor said this would help them to be job creators instead of job seekers.

He said “I am particularly happy to learn about the new collaboration between the NYSC, NNPC and Bank of Industry to train youth corps members on financial literacy.

“I am also happy that a N10-million grant will be provided to those who successfully undergo the required stages in order for them to set up their own businesses.

“This is a golden opportunity to achieve your financial independence and freedom.”

Fintiri also advised the NYSC members to respect cultures, traditions and contribute positively toward the development of their host communities.

He urged them to accept their posting in good faith and urged those posted to primary and secondary schools to teach to see it as a noble and golden opportunity to mentor

the younger ones.

Fintiri warned employers against rejecting youth corps members posted to their establishments.

In his remarks, Mr Jingi Denis, the NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa, appreciated Fintiri “for his love and passion for the NYSC scheme.”

He urged the youth corps members to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed during the Orientation Course.

He added that “in this regard, I would like to remind you of the oath of allegiance you took in which you pledged to accept your postings in good faith.

“I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws, as well as workplace rules and regulations.”

Jingi further appealed to corps employers to accept members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

