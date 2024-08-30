Fintiri tasks corps members on self-employment

Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has advised corps members to utilise the opportunities for self-employment offered through

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has advised corps members to utilise the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Fintiri gave the advice on Friday in Damare, Girei Local Government, when he declared the 2024 Batch B Stream II Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course open.

Fintiri, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, said that white-collar jobs were not readily available and urged them to take the skills acquisition training seriously.

The governor commended NYSC management for continuously coming up with laudable and dynamic initiatives geared towards enhancing the SAED programme and making it viable with the prevailing realities.

“It is on record that over 3.5 million corps members have so far been empowered in different vocations with skills, startup capital, and other business incentives.

“My administration focuses on four critical areas of need: education, healthcare, agriculture, and rural development, and that perfectly coincides with the posting policy of the NYSC scheme.

“I urge you to be security conscious and follow the personal security tips you are going to be exposed to by the security experts in the course of your security lectures.

“Take advantage of the 41 luxurious buses purchased by the state government to ease transportation,” he advised.

Mr Samson Ateli, NYSC Adamawa Coordinator, called on the corps members to understand the significance of the orientation course and take it seriously.

“The orientation course is meant to prepare you physically and mentally for your expected contributions to the progress and development of our fatherland as well as individual feats in the service and post-service years.

“The oath of allegiance, which you have just taken, is solemn. I implore you to always find time to meditate over its spirit and letters and be guided by the same throughout the service year and beyond,” he said.

The coordinator thanked Gov. Fintiri and other stakeholders for their support and contribution to the scheme in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 892 corps members were so far registered at the camp, comprising 528 males and 364 females (NAN)