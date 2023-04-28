Fintiri reiterates commitment to security of corps members in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, on Friday reiterated his commitment to ensuring safety of all corps members deployed to the state.

Fintiri said this at the opening of the 2023 batch ‘A’ stream 2 Orientation Course for Corps Members at Damare Orientation Camp, Girei Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, said that special arrangements had been made for protection of lives and property of the corps members.

“Therefore, may I as the Chief Security Officer of the state, assure you that you will only be posted to where we are sure of your safety.

“However, it is pertinent to remind you that you are your own number one security officer.

“So always be security conscious, and follow the tips you are going to be exposed to by security experts in the course of your lectures.

“It also in this same vein that I have given approval for the construction of a perimeter fence for this orientation camp, to ensure maximum security of corps members and camp officials,” he said.

Fintiri, however, tasked the corps members on active participation in all camp programmes and activities.

In his remarks, Mr Jingi Denis, NYSC state Coordinator, appealed to the governor to speed up processes for the approved construction of the perimeter fence of the orientation camp.

Denis said the importance of the fence in securing the orientation camp could not be overemphasised.

The coordinator also enjoined the corps members to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the Bye-law.

“Let me also remind you that the oath of allegiance you have taken today is significant as it is expected to guide your conduct in the service year, as well as have an everlasting influence on your life after that,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,110 corps members were sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Hafsat Abdulrahman, who was represented by Justice Kenson Samuel.

NAN also reports that Fintiri contributed two cows and the sum of N200,000 for the corps members’ feeding and other sundry expenses. (NAN)