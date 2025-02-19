Fintiri presents staff of office to paramount ruler of Madagali

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Wednesday presented staff of office to Dr Ali Danburam, “Ptil Madagali”, the paramount ruler of Madagali Chiefdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madagali, the home of the governor, is among the seven new chiefdoms recently created by the governor.

Other chiefdoms created by Fintiri include Fufore, Maiha, Hong, Yungur, Gombi and Michika.

Danburam was born on April 25, 1959 in Madagali, Adamawa.

He obtained MBBS degree in 1985 and was pioneer staff of Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

The newly crowned Ptil Madagali rose to the rank of Chief Medical Director (CMD) and remained in that position between 2007 and 2019.

Fintiri charged the new ruler to prioritize security, justice, fairness and economic growth in the Chiefdom.

He said Madagali had for long deserved its own Chiefdom, adding that “it has now come to stay like any other Emirate and Chiefdom.

“I call on all sons and daughters of Madagali, both at home and in the diaspora, to rally round the Ptil. Support him, walk with him, and uphold the values of unity, peace, and progress.

“A community can only flourish when its people stand together, speak with one voice, and work towards a common goal,” Fintiri said.

Fintiri appealed to the district heads in the state to transfer their allegiance, rights and privileges to the new emirates and chiefdoms.

“It means traditional titles acquired from their old emirates and chiefdoms are to be dropped.

“The constituted traditional councils of the new emirates and chiefdoms, are therefore directed to recommend new titles for the district heads for approval in line with the statutory dictates of the tradition,”he said .

In his remarks, the Ptil Madagali appreciated Fintiri for the appointment and assured that he would justify the confidence response in him.

He pledged to prioritise justice, fairness and people’s welfare, especially the youths for the prosperity of the chiefdom

The new Ptil Madagali said: “It’s a new era of unity, peace and economic prosperity in the Chiefdom.” (NAN)