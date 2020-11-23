Fintiri presents 2021 N140bn budget for Adamawa

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Monday presented a budget of N140.03billion for 2021 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Speaking at the ceremony in Yola, Fintiri said that the budget tagged “Budget of Stabilisation”, was aimed at consolidating the modest achievements recorded by his administration towards developing the state.

The governor said that the budget was made up of N67.216 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 48 per cent and N72.817 billion capital expenditure, representing 52 per cent.

“Furthermore, the government is considering plans to access long term finance from the capital market by floating bonds to finance some viable projects in the budget,” Fintiri said.