Fintiri pledges to support Sukur UNESCO world heritage site

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has pledged to support the Sukur UNESCO World Heritage Site in Madagali local government area of the state.

Fintiri made the pledge to officials of the African International Documentary Festival Foundation, who paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday, in Yola.

The foundation was led by its Director General, Malame Mangzha and Patricia John, the International Adviser for UNESCO World Heritage Volunteers Initiative on Sukur.

Fintiri commended Mangzha’s passion in developing the Heritage site and assured her of the state government’s commitment to making it happen.

” As a student of history, I understand better what it means to preserve and restore historic relics. Government will support the foundation and other developmental partners towards a project that is in the interest of the state”, Fintiri said.

Speaking earlier, Malame Mangzha, the Director General, African International Documentary Festival Foundation, said she was in the state to have a glimpse of one of Africa’s World heritage sites.

Mangzha commended the Adamawa government for its interest in the tourism industry and restoring the glory of the site, saying that such interest could promote Adamawa as a tourism hub in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

” My aim is to give Sukur the publicity needed to attract investors and tourists”, Mangzha said, while decorating Fintiri with the foundation’s badge and presenting him with a branded vest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sukur, in Madagali local government area of Adamawa state, was the first in Africa’s cultural landscape to receive a World Heritage list inscription.

The Sukur settlement seats atop a hill of the Mandara mountains at an elevation of 145 metres above sea level. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...