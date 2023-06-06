Fintiri pledges support for farmers with modern inputs, techniques in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has expressed his administration’s determination to support farmers with modern agricultural inputs and techniques to boost farming activities in the state.

Fintiri said this on Tuesday in Yola at the Nigeria Integrated Agriculture Activity, 2023 Agricultural Inputs Fair, organised by Feed The Future, a United States Government’s Global Hunger and Food Security Initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was being implemented by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and partners.

It is also part of USAID’s contributions to the economic recovery and support to the vulnerable population disenfranchised in the North-East by insurgency and who were being re-engaged into farming activities.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, appreciated the conveners of the programme and their partners.

He also expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with any government and non-governmental organisation that was ready to contribute its quota to the transformation of agriculture and other human endeavours in the state.

Fintiri urged farmers to ensure that their certified seeds were well stored after harvest.

He appealed to the partners to devise means of providing farmers with good natural fertilisers.

“This is to protect the crops as well as the health of the farmers and the entire citizens against the negative effect of chemical fertilisers,” he said.

Chief of Party, Feed the Future Nigeria Integrated Agricultural Activity, Mr Prakash Silwal, said that no fewer than 30,000 farmers had been trained on modern farming techniques.

He noted that the fair was an opportunity for producers of various crops, seeds and food, among others, to sell their products.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Dorathy Augustine, noted that the initiative had impacted positively on the agriculture production in the state.

She said that the improvement was made possible by the awareness raised among farmers on the importance of quality and improved seeds production.

Umar Hamidu, a participant, said that the knowledge acquired on modern farming techniques and improved seedlings had boosted his agricultural activities. (NAN)