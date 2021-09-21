Fintiri pledges special incentives to corps members in public schools

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has pledged to continue providing special incentives to corps members, serving in its public schools.

Fintiri said this at the closing ceremony of 2021 batch ‘B’ stream II, Orientation Course in Damare orientation camp, Yola on Tuesday.

Fintiri who was represented by Mr Aloysius Babadoke, Commissioner for Youths, urged the corps members to accept their postings and relocation in good faith, as most of them were posted to schools.

“In line with the educational need of the state and the posting policy of the scheme, most of you have been posted to schools.

“Please embrace this as a golden opportunity to give back to society by mentoring the younger ones to greater heights.

“On our part, we will continue to provide special incentives to our corps teachers, particularly those posted to our public schools,” he said.

In his address, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, NYSC Coordinator for Adamawa, charged the corps members to shun drug abuse, trafficking and cyber crime.

He encouraged them to also accept their postings in good faith and contribute positively in their respective host communities.

“I enjoin you to add value to the communities by undertaking personal and group Community Development Service projects,” he said.

He further urged them to put into practice, the skills acquired during the orientation exercise for self-employment and wealth creation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 1,200 corps members in the state, participated in the passing out parade. (NAN)

