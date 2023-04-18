Fintiri of PDP wins Adamawa supplementary election- INEC

By Ibrahim Kado/Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship supplementary election in Adamawa.

Fintiri polled 430,788 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Sen. Aishatu Binani, of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 398,788 votes.

Announcing the result on Tuesday in Yola, the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, said that the supplementary poll was conducted in 69 Polling Units across 20 local government areas of the state.

“Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship poll following the declaration of the March 18 election inconclusive in the state.

However, controversy trailed the purported declaration of the APC’s Binani as the winner of the supplementary poll by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The commission, thereafter, declared the pronouncement null and void. (NAN)