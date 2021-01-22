 Fintiri mourns former IG, Gambo Jimeta

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola, Fintiri described the late I-G as “one of the finest officers of the law in the history of Nigeria’’.

Late Jimeta, who hails from Jimeta, headquarters of Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa, died on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of this great cop, whose career saw him rise to prominence becoming Inspector-General of Police,’’ he said.

The governor noted that Adamawa would remain proud of him.