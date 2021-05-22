Fintiri mourns COAS, others

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has described the demise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others as shocking and painful.

This contained in a statement by Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to the Governor and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Yola.

Fintiri said the unfortunate incident had denied the nation of the contributions of one of Nigeria’s finest officers.

He said the late COAS was determined to change the narrative in the battle against the myriad security facing the country.

“I the President and in Chief as he leads the country in mourning 11 active and fine officers killed in a plane crash in Kaduna.

“Nigeria will never forget your services and will always honour you,” the governor said.

Fintiri regretted that the trip which was supposed to a military assignment claimed the of the officers.

“These soldiers who have given their in service to protect the nation were taken too soon. Their memory would endure through the life of our nation.

“It was love for country that inspired these fallen heroes to put on the uniform and the greatest army Africa has ever known,” Fintiri said.

He also condoled with the army and the families of the deceased, saying “they paid the supreme sacrifice for the unity of Nigeria.”

The governor urged the families of the departed to take solace in God, knowing that their loved ones died for a good cause. (NAN)

