Fintiri mourns Ahmed Joda

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has described the passage of the late Ahmed Joda, as a great shock and loss.



Joda died on Friday after a brief illness in Yola.

Fintiri expressed his condolence in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwhashi Wonosikou, on Friday, in Yola.



He said Joda was an experienced career public servant, an epitome of discipline and integrity.

“I received the news of the death of our father and grandfather with shock and sadness.



“This came at a time his wealth of experience and wisdom, were most needed.



“I am, however, consoled that he lived an exemplary life and left a legacy of selfless service to the community,” Fintiri said.



He noted that the death of Joda was a great loss not only for Adamawa but Nigeria as a whole.



The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for Almighty Allah to grant the family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Joda was a father and statesman, who displayed genuine love to all and sundry,” Fintiri said.

Similarly, Mr Simon Yakubu, the District Head of Dugwaba in Hong Local Government Area, described Joda as a nationalist, who sacrificed his life for the unity of Nigeria.

“Nigeria has lost a great hero and a nationalist, who sacrificed all his life for the unity of the nation,” Yakubu said.

He prayed for the Almighty Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus. (NAN)

