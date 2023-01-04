Fintiri mourns Adamawa NUT Chairman, Rodney Nathan

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) over the demise of its chairman in the state, Mr Rodney Nathan.

Fintiri, in a condolence message in Yola on Wednesday by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, said that Nathan died at a hospital in Jos after a brief illness.

The governor described the deceased as a successful administrator and educationist, who reached to the top by dint of hard work, dedication and commitment.

He said the deceased would be remembered for his exemplary lifestyle, adding that he had demonstrated great commitment to the service of humanity, especially his efforts in promoting the teaching profession and welfare of its members.

“He had positively reflected in the various leadership roles he held by promoting an exceptional cordial working relationship with the government, especially in revamping the education sector in the state.

”Nathan was a decent and diligent unionist. His death is a major loss not only to his family, the Bwatiye race, the teachers’ union in the north but also the entire state.

“We shall miss his frankness and wise counselling, he was consistent, principled and decent,” the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.

Fintiri prayed God to grant him eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Untill his death, Nathan was the NUT’s northern region representative, and Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Adamawa chapter.(NAN)