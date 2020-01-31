Fintiri lauds military for fighting insurgency headlong

(FILES) This picture taken on April 30, 2013 shows Nigerian troops patrolling in the streets of the remote northeast town of Baga, Borno State. Nigeria's military said on May 16, 2013 that it was ready to launch air strikes against Boko Haram Islamists as several thousand troops moved to the remote northeast to retake territory seized by the insurgents. A force of "several thousand" soldiers along with fighter jets and helicopter gunships have been deployed for the offensive in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state, he added. AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEIPIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has lauded the military for tackling the activities of insurgents headlong for peace and tranquility in the Northeast.

Fintiri during his visit to 144 Battalion of the Nigeria Army base, Madagali said the military has rekindled consistent hopes of the people of the area.

He assured that government would remained supportive to the security agencies in the state for liberating the state from insurgents.

Lt. Col. Suleiman Abdussalam, the Commanding Officer of the battalion assured that the military would continue to discharge their duties in line with the mandate given to them.




