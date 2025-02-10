Fintiri inaugurates N19.7bn construction of Jimeta shopping complex

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Monday inaugurated the construction of the N19.7 billion Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex, with a completion timeline of 18 months.

By Talatu Maiwada

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Monday inaugurated the construction of the N19.7 billion Jimeta Ultra-Modern Shopping Complex, with a completion timeline of 18 months.

Fintiri, at the ground breaking ceremony in Yola, described the project as a landmark initiative set to redefine the state’s commercial landscape.

He said that the project reflected his administration’s commitment to economic diversification, infrastructural development and job creation.

“This project is not just about constructing a building; it is about creating a legacy, a vibrant commercial hub that will attract investment, boost economic activities, and provide employment opportunities,’’ he said.

The governor said that upon completion, the complex would serve as a key driver of economic activity, comprising retail outlets, food courts, office spaces, and recreational areas.

He added that the facility would provide opportunities for small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs), empower local entrepreneurs and foster economic inclusivity.

According to him, in ensuring efficiency, the construction was divided into three lots, each awarded to reputable contractors:

“I assure everyone that my administration will closely monitor its progress to ensure quality delivery within the stipulated timeframe,’’ Fintiri said.

Also speaking, Dr Ishaya Dabari, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Industry, said the project underwent rigorous scrutiny by the Bureau for Procurement, and due process was observed before the contract was awarded.

He corroborated the governor that the facility would boost economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance revenue generation for the state.(NAN)