Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Thursday inaugurated free annual ‘Pest de Petit Ruminant’ (PPR) and rabies vaccination campaign, targeting no fewer than 206,500 sheep, goats, dogs and cats.

Speaking at the ceremony in Yola, Fintiri, represented by Alhaji Usman Dayajo, Commissioner for Livestock and Aquaculture, said the vaccine would help protect animals against the infectious diseases.

“The vaccine will also help prevent people from circulating the agents responsible for these diseases.

“It is based on these reasons that I call on those with dogs, cats, sheep and goats in the state to embrace the vaccination which is 100 per cent free,” he said.

Fintiri directed all the Divisional Veterinary Officers in the state to liaise with the Chairmen of their Local Government Areas and Administrators of Development Areas to ensure smooth exercise.

Malam Abdulrahaman Tukur, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Aquaculture, explained that during the campaign 200,000 sheep and goats would be vaccinated against PPR.

Tukur said 6,500 dogs and cats would also be vaccinated against rabies.

He said that PPR was a devastating disease of small ruminants, especially sheep and goats with very high spread and death rate.

According to him, the state loses more than N3 billion annually due to the out breaks of the diseases.

The permanent secretary called on people with such animals to take advantage of the exercise.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Abdullahi Isa, commended the state government for organising the vaccination.

Isa stressed the need for the annual exercise due to the risk the diseases posed to human.

According to him, rabies can be prevented 100 per cent, if all animals are vaccinated.

He urged the 21 local governments across the state to take part in the exercise and ensure its success. (NAN)

