Fintiri inaugurates 11 new perm. secs in Adamawa

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Tuesday swore-in 11 new Permanent Secretaries in the state sivil service, with a charge to sustain and maintain the integrity and credibility of the system. On the occasion of the swearing-in, Fintiri said that the new permanent secretaries were selected based on merit, after they passed the qualifying examination conducted by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos. “This has ensured a level playing ground, so that every hard working civil servant can aspire to become a permanent secretary devoid of manipulations, sentiments or favoritism.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not interfered with the process and it is my desire that nobody should interfere in the process of appointment of Permanent Secretaries henceforth,” he said. According to him, the present administration has ensured that employment is not only publicly advertised but the process is objective, transparent and devoid of any manipulation to give every qualified Adamawa citizen a fair chance.

The governor urged the senior civil servants in the state to continue to mentor their subordinates, using their wealth of experience and expertise.

He assured everyone that he would sustain the administration’s efforts at improving the condition of service for its workers and payment of salaries of workers from 23 of every month.

One of the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries, Ms Susan Ali, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the governor for the new reforms in the service in addition to finding them worthy to be appointed to serve in their present positions from among many qualified candidates. The new permanent secretary assured the governor of their readiness and willingness to serve the state diligently and abide by their oath of office in service delivery (NAN)