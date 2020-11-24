Fintiri inaugurates 11 new perm. secs in Adamawa

November 24, 2020 Favour Lashem



Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Tuesday swore-in 11 new  Permanent Secretaries in the state sivil service, with a charge to sustain and maintain the integrity and credibility of  the system.

On the occasion of the swearing-in,  Fintiri said that the new permanent secretaries were selected based on merit,  after they  passed the qualifying examination  conducted by the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Badagry, Lagos.

“This has ensured a level playing ground, so that every hard working civil servant can aspire to become a permanent secretary devoid of manipulations, sentiments or favoritism.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not interfered with the process and it is my desire that nobody should interfere in the process of appointment of Permanent Secretaries henceforth,” he said.

According to him, the present  administration has ensured that employment is not only publicly advertised but the process is objective, transparent and devoid of any manipulation to give every qualified Adamawa citizen a fair chance.

 

 

 

 

 

The governor urged  the senior civil servants in the state to continue to mentor their subordinates, using  their wealth of  experience and expertise.
He assured everyone that he would sustain the administration’s efforts at  improving  the condition of service for its workers and payment of salaries of workers  from 23 of every month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

One of the newly sworn-in  Permanent Secretaries, Ms Susan Ali, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the governor for the new reforms in the service in addition to  finding them worthy to be appointed  to serve in their present positions from  among many qualified candidates.

The new permanent secretary assured the governor of their readiness and willingness to  serve the state  diligently and  abide by their  oath of office in service delivery (NAN)

