Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has commended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, for the efforts of his administration toward infrastructure development in the territory.

Fintiri made the commendation while answering questions from newsmen when he paid a visit to the minister on Thursday in Abuja.

The governor said the minister was one of the stakeholders from Adamawa State, saying” I have come to support and encourage him for the good things he is doing for FCT and the federation.

” Also to tell him that he is an ambassador of my state, representing our interest here.

“In spite of the party differences for now, it is about governance to ensure that we deliver the dividends of democracy that we have promised the good people of this country.

“The minister is doing very well,” he said.

Fintiri revealed that his administration was changing the security architecture of Adamawa, adding that his government was working round the clock to support the security agencies maintain law and order.

He also said that the last #EndSARS protests that took place across most states in 2020, had further enlightened his administration to work more with the youth to enhance development.

The governor disclosed that the government of Adamawa was opening up employment opportunities for youths to be engaged in meaningful venture.

” We are working round the clock. We are changing from time to time the security architecture of the state. working and giving support to the security agencies.

” I think prayers is one of the areas we have embarked on to ensure we have stability, peace and tranquility in Adamawa State,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

