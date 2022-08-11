 Fintiri expreses satisfaction over WASSCE results, releases N78m registration fees

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has expressed satisfaction with the performance of indigent students who sat for the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations council’s (WAEC).

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Hunwashi Wonosikou in Yola on Thursday, stated that about 78 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examination, scored the minimum of University entry requirement of five O’level credits and above

.

He lauded the commitment and dedication of all stakeholders in education, especially teachers, parents and the students for achieving the enviable feat, saying government would not relent in making education a top priority.

He said his administration had recently paid N780.2 million as the 2022 WAEC examination and registration fees covering a total of 43,254 candidates across all existing senior secondary schools.

The governor said his administration would continue to enhance the welfare of teachers through capacity building, training and retraining, workshops, seminars, implementation of their promotion to the next grade levels and payment of their entitlements.

The News Agency of Nigeria recports that the Adamawa government provided full scholarships to 120 indigent students to study Medicine, Engineering and science-based courses in Indian Universities. NAN

