Fintiri empowers 10,000 women with N50,000 each

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has on Tuesday empowered 10, 000 women selected from the 21 LGAs of the state with N50, 000 each.

Speaking at the occasion in Yola , Fintiri said that a total of 23,000 vulnerable people had also been empowered in the last three years.

He explained that the beneficiaries were placed on a monthly stipends of between ₦10,000 to N50,000 under the administration’s Social Support Programme.

“Notwithstanding these efforts we realized there is still a gap of funding the business take-off which have dampened the inertia of the willing and those committed to earning a living from what they have been trained.

“We also realized that the bulk of our women who run small businesses would have been better with a little support to boost their capital base.

“Today, with this launch, we are opening a new corridor in our commitment to wrestle poverty and signal the triumph of prosperity”, he said.

Fintiri said that the corridor was expected to empower at least 20,000 women petty traders and another 30,000 youths annually with cash as a support or start up capital .

“What this means by the UN definition of a household, meaning a woman and four other persons eating from the same pot, we shall be empowering about 10,000 households, sheltering about 250,000 persons annually”, he said.

He urged the electorate in the state to support his reelection bid by voting him for the second term in office to enable him consolidate on the earlier gains recorded.

Also speaking, the Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Iya Abbas, commended the governor for measures that have direct bearing on the people and assured him of sustain support.

Abbas also urged the people of Adamawa to give Fintiri a second chance to consolidate on his achievements.

In her address, Mrs Lami Gan’anda, Commissioner Ministry of Women Affairs, commanded Fintiri for all his support for his sustain support to the women in the state.

She called on the women to reward the Governor with their votes on Saturday to continue the good work.

Aishatu Bello, Head of Adamawa Poverty Alleviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA), said Fintiri administration has remain committed to empowerment and had approved the sum of N2.5 billion for 2023 empowerment programmes.

Bello also urged for massive votes for Fintiri (NAN)