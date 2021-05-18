Fintiri declares 3-day mourning in honour of Mbula Traditional Ruler

 Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of has declared a three- day mourning period in honour of  Mbula  Ruler, Joel Joram-Fwa, who died on Sunday.

is contained in a statement by  Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the Governor  on Tuesday in .

The governor directed that flags be  flown  at half mast as a mark of respect for the late first class ruler  effective from May 18.

He described the late Mbula ruler as a reservoir of knowledge who dedicated his life to the service of and God.

The governor said his wise council will be missed in a nation ravaged by crisis and multifaceted challenges threatening to tear her apart.

He urged the people of Mbula kingdom, the Royal family and the entire State to take solace in God and bear the irreparable loss.

The  Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that Joram-Fwa, died on Sunday, at the Federal Medical Centre, , at the age of 82, after a brief illness.Joram-Fwa is survived by a wife and 10 Children

Before his death, he was a member of the council of traditional rulers. (NAN)

