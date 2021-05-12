Fintiri congratulates Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri Adamawa has congratulated Muslim Ummah on celebration and appealed to to always exhibit good virtues Ramadan for progress of society.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Secretary to governor said this a statement on Wednesday .

appealed to Muslim faithful to help strengthen bond of friendship and unity across state.

“We thank Allah for a successful Ramadan fast and for the peace of the state and wish Muslims around the world a successful Sallah celebration.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Almighty Allah that has made it possible for us to see this important day and that continues to grant favour to our dear state, for peace and progress,” said.


Fintiri urged Muslims to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols observing the festival.

assured that government would work to cushion the adverse impacts of the pandemic the state.


“Let us embrace the spirit of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood preached by Islam and other religions.


“Having observed strictly the injunctions of Almighty Allah by self denial through fasting and and by offering Zakat to the less privileged, the lessons learnt during the Holy Month should not be lost,” he said.(NAN)

