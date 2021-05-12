Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has congratulated Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr and appealed to them to always exhibit good virtues of Ramadan for the progress of the society.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the governor said this in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.

He appealed to Muslim faithful to help strengthen the bond of friendship and unity across the state.

“We thank Allah for a successful Ramadan fast and for the peace of the state and wish Muslims around the world a successful Sallah celebration.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Almighty Allah that has made it possible for us to see this important day and pray that He continues to grant favour to our dear state, for peace and progress,” he said.



Fintiri urged Muslims to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols while observing the festival.

He assured that government would work to cushion the adverse impacts of the pandemic in the state.



“Let us embrace the spirit of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood preached by Islam and other religions.



“Having observed strictly the injunctions of Almighty Allah by self denial through fasting and prayers and by offering Zakat to the less privileged, the lessons learnt during the Holy Month should not be lost,” he said.(NAN)

