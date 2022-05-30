Fintiri congratulates Atiku on clinching PDP’s presidential ticket

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on his victory at the just-concluded presidential primary election of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Monday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku had emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate at the party’s special national convention with 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Gov. Nyesom Wike of River who scored 237 votes.

Fintiri described Atiku’s victory as a demonstration of the party’s confidence in his leadership credentials.

“PDP and the delegates have spoken loud and clear through their votes by picking a highly experienced, colorful and long-serving leader to become the next president of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the good people and the government of Adamawa, I congratulate our son (Atiku), PDP and all his supporters for this emphatic win.

“I wish him all the best, as the party prepares to lead the campaign and bring Nigeria into a future of prosperity,” the governor said.

He described the former vice president as a trusted politician, whose contributions while serving as vice president under President Olusegun Obasanjo were immense.

Fintiri added that Atiku helped to renew confidence in governance by taking the country back to its days of glory.

“I have no doubt in his capacity to restore unity, growth and prosperity to Nigeria at these troubling times.

“He is a trailblazer and role model, whose eventual victory will help inspire and embolden millions of Nigerians to chase and achieve their dreams of greatness and success,” he said.

The governor appealed to Nigerians to vote wisely during the forthcoming general elections. (NAN)

