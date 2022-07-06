Fintiri commiserates with Barkindo family

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has expressed his condolences to the family of Muhammad Barkindo, outgoing Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, Press Secretary to the Governor, issued this in a statement on Tuesday.

“I received news of the passing of Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo with sadness; the late Barkindo will be remembered as a respected son of Adamawa and OPEC family.

“His demise is a sad day for me and the people of Adamawa and Nigeria.”

Fintiri stated that the late Barkindo made Adamawa proud during his 6 years service as OPEC Secretary General.

“Governor Fintiri prayed for the eternal repose of the late OPEC boss, describing his death as a great loss not only to Adamawa and Nigeria, but the whole world.

“I extend, on behalf of the people and Government of Adamawa State, my heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the immediate family, NNPC, OPEC, the people and Government of Adamawa State, over the death of the historic, 4th Secretary General of OPEC.

“We take the occasion to renew the ties of friendship and bonds of cooperation that exist between Nigeria and the OPEC Community. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

“I wish the family and associates of Muhammad Barkindo the strength, comfort and love of the Almighty Allah in these difficult times.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barkindo died in Nigeria on Tuesday, at 63 years. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

