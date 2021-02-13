Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has commended the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, for his prudent management of the service’s personnel and finances.

According to a statement issued by the NIS spokesman, Mr James Sunday, on Saturday, Fintiri gave the commendation, when Babandede paid him a visit in Yola.

The governor noted that through prudent management of resources, the comptroller general had built infrastructure across the service commands nationwide.

Responding, Babandede told the governor he was in the state to inaugurate a clinic for the personnel of service at the Gurin Control Post.

He thanked Fintiri for the logistics support to the Service and for making it a member of the State Security Council.

Babanded added that this had enable the service to contribute to the security of the state which share border with Republic of Camerooun.

He disclosed that a Forward Operation Base (FOB) would soon be established at Belel in the state as part of efforts to fortify border security and migration control. (NAN)