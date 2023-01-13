Fintiri approves reconstruction of hospital, road

By Ibrahim Kado

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the immediate reconstruction of the Mayo-Belwa General Hospital and the Tola Road Link, from Mararaba to Mbinyere.

Fintiri disclosed this at Mayo-Belwa on Thursday while campaigning ahead of the general polls.

He said the reconstruction jobs would start in earnest within 14 days by Triacta Construction Company.

According to him, in the three years of his administration about 350km of rural roads were completed, apart from providing electricity in the rural areas.

He said that other projects included reconstruction of eight cottage hospitals with staff quarters, school feeding and free education, as well as payment of WAEC and NECO fees of students in terminal classes.

Fintiri said the assistance had made about 80 per cent of the students in the state to further their education in tertiary institutions.

Prof. Abubakar Tahir of the PDP presidential and governorship campaign council in Adamawa called on the party supporters to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the elections.

“With your PVCs, you will be able for vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, our presidential candidate, Gov. Fintiri and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming polls.

He said voting for the PDP would yield more dividends of democracy in the state and in the county at large.

Tahir praised a former governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindow and his support groups, for rejoining the PDP.

Attahiru Shehu, State PDP Chairman also emphasised on the need for registered voters to collect their PVCs in order to massively vote for the party.

He assured the people of his desire to carry along all supporters who defected to the party.

Shehu described former Vice President Abubakar as the right person to lead the country based on his experience and wisdom.

He called on all those who defected from other parties to work hard to ensure that the PDP won all the contested seats. (NAN)