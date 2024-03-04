Fintiri approves Mustapha Amin as Adamawa’s 2024 Amirul Hajj

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the appointment of

Alhaji Mustapha Amin, the Galadima of Adamawa, as the state’s team lead and Amirul Hajj for 2024 Hajj operation.

Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued in Yola on Monday.

He said other members include Prof. Abdullahi Tukur as Deputy Team Leader, Alhaji Muhammad Hammanjoda,

Sheikh Musa Abdullahi and Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar.

Wonosikou, who quoted the governor as congratulating the team, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He also urged them to bring their knowledge and wealth of experience to bear in Hajj operations.(NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado