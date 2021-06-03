Fintiri appoints new Provost for FCE Hong, others

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa approved the appointment of Dr Yusuf Baha as the new Provost of College of (FCE), Hong, and other principal officers.

This is contained statement issued by Umar Daware, the Commissioner for Higher on Thursday in Yola.

He said that Dr Baha’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Johnson Pongri.

The commissioner stated that other Principal officers appointed include: Shuaibu Ahiwa, Registrar; Sali Song, Librarian, and Augustine Kafari, Bursar.

According to the statement, all the appointees are to assume with immediate effect.

"Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri while wishing them tenure urged them to uphold the ideals of the present administration toward enhancing in the ," he stated

