Finland confirms first adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

The Finnish Medicines Agency says it has received the first report of an adverse reaction to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus.

This is coming one week after Europe started its mass immunisation campaign.

The Finnish YLE broadcaster reported on Saturday, quoting the agency’s Chief Physician, Maija Kaukonen, as saying, “when there are at least five such reports, we will put information on our website about the type of reactions that have occurred’’.