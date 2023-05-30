Finitiri and the national award, By Babayola M. Toungo

As a parting gift to Nigerians, former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national awards in various categories on some Nigerians Among those awarded the honours are serving and former governors, senators, technocrats and captains of industries. A total number of 339 deserving (and some undeserving?) recipients were lucky to make the list. I heartily congratulate all those who made the list.

One of those who made the list is Adamawa state governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who has been conferred with the national award of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON). A well-deserved recognition from a departing president who might have considered so many variables before deciding to confer our fourth highest national award on an “opposition” governor. President Buhari is of the APC while Fintiri is elected on the platform of the PDP. I know the governor must be excited by the nature of his selection bearing in mind the nature of our politics. But excellence cannot go unnoticed. There are governors who served before Fintiri and there are others who are still serving and belong to the same political party with the former president but were not considered suitable to be so recognised. The pleasure is in knowing that your efforts at transforming a society is recognised from quarters least expected.

Some senators were also awarded the national honours, but I am curious as to why our very own ‘matan nan’ was not deemed fit to be so recognised by a president who belong to the same political party with her despite her over exposure in the social media and her unmatched ability to stage a near successful civilian coup in Adamawa state. This, coming few days after she was snubbed by the Modibbo Adama University, Yola when they conferred honorary degrees on those the University found worthy in character to be so honoured, is a hard nut to swallow. Her supporters protested the unfair treatment meted on our new amazon by MAU, Yola. I told some of them that the catch phrase in such awards is ‘character’. I am not implying anything and nobody should infer anything.

I will surely get to the bottom of this latest snub – I suspect either the governor has a hand in denying ‘matan nan’ the national award or Professor Abdullahi L. Tukur might have been complicit in the plot to make her look like an ordinary mortal like any of us. Either way, I will not rest until I get justice for her.

Fintiri’s CON may be a harbinger of better things to come for the governor. A recognition this high from such quarters further cements the governor’s visibility on the national political canvas and he has just been sworn-in for his second and final term. Also, age is on his side. Who knows – may be his next national award will be the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) – and you know the political offices associated with the GCON. I am not insinuating anything, by the way. Just feeling mischievous this morning. But underate the governor at your peril.