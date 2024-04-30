Finidi`s appointment long overdue, says Sports Analyst

A renowned Sports Analyst, Tayo Balogun said that the appointment of Finidi George as the Super Eagles head coach was long overdue.

Balogun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Tuesday that it was surprising that NFF waited this long to make the appointment.

“In view of the Eagles tight schedule, one would have expected that immediately José Peseiro said he was leaving, George should have been upgraded to continue with the plans already on ground.

“Giving all the statistics and all things involved I think there was no choice than to appoint him because he worked with Peseiro for 20 months and also as an interim manager.

“He had earlier coached a football team in Nigeria. He knows the terrain. He might not have been involved in the politics of Nigeria football, but every other thing he knows and he’s home grown.

“With organisation and dedication, I see no reason why we can’t qualify ahead of Rwanda, Benin Republic and South Africa in our group.

“After working with Peseiro, who was a defensive minded coach, he’ll have to pick his own style. In the next few matches, I’ll want him to be very cautious,”he said.

Balogun said that if we love Nigeria, this is the time for us all to come together and support George.

“His salary should be decided, mode of payment as and when due. I prefer that George is the chosen one over a foreign coach who won’t know much about Nigerian football and its terrain.

“There are advantages in having a foreign coach, but there are many more disadvantages,” he said.

NAN reports that the NFF on Monday announced the appointment of George as the Super Eagles head Coach.

George in interim capacity edged Ghana 2-1 in the first match, ending an 18-year winless streak against the Black Stars, but lost 0-2 to Mali in the second game. (NAN)

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju