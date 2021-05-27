TAJBank, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank has opened three new branches at Wuse, Garki and Gudu Markets in Abuja.

The Founder/Chief Operating Officer of the bank, Mr Hamid Joda said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

This he said was in furtherance of sustained drive to deepen financial inclusion and offer innovative financial services to Nigerians.

According to Joda, the three new branches will help in leveraging the non-interest lender’s strives toward catalysing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSMEs’) productivity and profitability in spite of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Speaking, the bank’s Chairman, Isiaku Gwamna, urged Nigerians to take advantage of its stress-free services by opening accounts in the new branches.

Gwamna said that the new branches were part of the bank’s mission to serve as a catalyst for MSMEs’ sustainable growth in Nigeria.

“By launching these branches in locations that are particular to the ecosystem of the businessman and women, we are fulfilling our mission of making seamless banking solution accessible to all businesses.

“Let me assure all our customers that TAJBank will continue to serve your interests and support every step you take to improve your business operations for profitability and socio-economic wellbeing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has commended TAJBank for its innovative, interest-free banking services to the markets.

NANTS President, Mr Ken Ukaoha, gave the commendation in his remarks at the event.

Ukoha said the board and management of the bank deserved commendation, especially at a time when other financial service providers were depressing traders with high interest rates.

“We are happy that TAJBank is supporting Nigerian traders and we will also reciprocate the goodwill by encouraging traders to do business with the bank so as to facilitate a win-win experience for the bank and traders nationwide.

“Indeed, we will meet to strengthen the symbiotic relationship,”Ukaoha added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank is currently expanding its branch networks, with plans to extend services to the six geopolitical zones soon. (NAN)

