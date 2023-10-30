Financial Autonomy: PASAN shuts down Nasarawa Assembly

By Awayi Kuje

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has shut down the state legislature to press home their demand for financial autonomy for the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their action is in compliance with a nationwide strike ordered by the national body of the association.

The workers are demanding for financial autonomy of state legislatures across the country.

Mr Suleiman Oshafu, the Chairman of the union, stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Lafia.

Oshafu said that the strike is total while urging the state governors to do the needful by implementing financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly.

“We are here today to embark on strike over financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly.

“As financial autonomy will promote accountability, transparency and good governance in the country,” the chairman said.

Oshafu recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari signed an Executive Order granting the financial autonomy of the state assemblies in 2020.

“What we want from the Government is that all state legislature must be granted financial autonomy.

“This strike is nationwide, is indefinite strike,” he said.

He urged members of the association to stay at home until further directive from the national leadership of the association.

“I call on all PASAN members to comply with the strike and be law abiding,” he said.

NAN reports that members of the association carried different placards reading: “No going back on financial autonomy”; “Financial autonomy is constitutionally guaranteed”; “Give us our financial autonomy now”; “No Autonomy, no legislator and no work”; and “Autonomy the only solution to vibrant legislation”, among others. (NAN)

