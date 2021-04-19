Financial Autonomy: Govs, stakeholders reach agreement

April 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Governors’ Forum, Conference of Speakers of State Legislature and other stakeholders on Monday reached an agreement on the implementation of the autonomy State legislature and Judiciary.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti made this known to State House Correspondents, at the of a meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

According to Fayemi, the agreement is being fine-tuned and its implementation will commence in May.

He said: “We are here legislative and autonomy and Governors; Speakers of State Assemblies and the Judges of the States are on the same page as far as this is concerned.

“We just emerged from a meeting with the Solicitor General of the Federation, the representatives of the judiciary and those of the Conference of Speakers and we are all in force; an agreement has reached.
“The is about implementation. There has objection from governors on and legislative autonomy.

”As a matter of fact, would not have passed if governors were not in support in the first instance. So, that has fully and holistically addressed,” he said.

Fayemi maintained that modalities were being fine-tuned and the implementation of the agreement would begin in May.

He said: “We don’t just want to agree to something on paper without out the modalities implementation.

”Thankfully, the meeting we just emerged from with the Chief of Staff to the President chairing, has worked out the modalities, to the satisfaction of all the .

“As soon as the final document that is being cleaned up emerges, will be implemented as soon as possible and that will be definitely not later than the of May.”

He, therefore, called on striking judiciary workers to call off and resume work in the interest of the nation.

“In the interest of the nation, we believe that the striking workers should return to their offices as far as this has gone, we have met with all the concerned and the President, through his Chief of Staff, has been monitoring what has been happening.

“And I think we are reasonably at a position where whether you speak to the Conference of Speakers Chairperson, or you speak to me, or you speak to the representative of the judiciary or the Solicitor General of the Federation, you will hear that we are speaking with one voice on the implementation.

”And later than May, you will start seeing the implementation of the agreement that we have reached,” he said.

Those who attended the meeting included Governors Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Simon Lalong of Plateau,

Others were the Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Akpata, as well as the leadership of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislature and that of States Judiciary. (NAN)

Tags: ,