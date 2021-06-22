Financial autonomy bill passes 2nd reading in Sokoto Assembly

 A Bill for a law to for financial autonomy for Sokoto State House of Assembly has scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by Malami Basakkwace (PDP- Sokoto South II) and seconded by Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC- ), at Tuesday’s plenary in Sokoto.

Basakkwace said he sponsored the bill due to its relevance and importance in the management and administration of the house.

“The bill seeks to for the house to be self accounting in relation to its recurrent and capital expenditure.

“This is in conformity with the provisions of section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Republic of as amended and the Order 10 of 2020.

“This was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the memorandum of action recently signed by all stakeholders with regard to the Financial Autonomy of the state Assemblies in the country,” he said.

The lawmaker added the bill would a framework for the House to become financially autonomous in its operations.

Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, deputy speaker of the house presided over plenary thereafter, referred the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action.(NAN)

