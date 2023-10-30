Financial autonomy : Anambra parliamentary workers join nationwide strike

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Anambra chapter on Monday barricaded entrance to the State House of Assembly as they joined in the indefinite nationwide strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the industrial action is over the alleged failure of the state government to implement financial autonomy granted to the State Houses of Assembly.

The members laid siege to the Assembly gate and barred anybody from gaining entrance into the complex located at Ekwueme Square, Awka.

r Abraham Okoye, Anambra state Chairman, PASAN, told NAN that the action was in total compliance with the directive from the national body.

“Some states including Anambra have failed to implement Section 121 of the Constitution 5th Alteration which granted full financial autonomy to the House of Assembly.

“In Anambra, the former Governor, Dr Willie Obiano signed a law granting the legislature and the judiciary autonomy to manage their funds. In August 2022, the Assembly also passed a resolution calling for the full implementation of the law.

“Till now, the present governor is yet to implement the law. PASAN and our counterpart in the Judiciary have written several letters to this effect to no avail.

“The Executive should allow the legislature to breathe and function optimally. That is our prayer,” he said.

Okoye expressed concern over what he called poor working condition in the state Assembly.

“PASAN Anambra seems to be the worst in the country. The State Assembly is in bad shape, nothing is working.

“We have no functional ICT centre, no utility vehicles as we have only one vehicle used by 29 house committees for oversight function. Staff welfare is zero and our environment is bushy. We kill snakes all time.

“We will continue this strike until we get directive from the national body or until we get attention from the Governor,” Okoye said. (NAN

