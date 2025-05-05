Finance Ministry denies N13bn contract breach

By Nana Musa

The Federal Ministry of Finance has stated that no contract was awarded without strictly adhering to due process and existing procurement regulations.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry.

He said the ministry’s attention was drawn to an online report by Akelicious, alleging that N13 billion in contracts were awarded without due process between February and June 2024.

According to the report, the contracts included the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi CNG) and other ongoing projects.

Manga clarified that all contracts were awarded in line with the Public Procurement Act and other relevant laws and regulations.

He described the allegations of corruption or irregularities as entirely baseless and without merit.

“The ministry, under the leadership of Mr Wale Edun and Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, remains committed to transparency and accountability in its operations,” he said.

This commitment, he said, is reflected in the effective management of the national economy.

Manga acknowledged the important role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

He, however, urged the media to verify all information before publication and warned that legal action would be taken against false or malicious claims.

“The ministry unequivocally states that no contracts were awarded without due process at any time,” he said.

He added that the allegations are unfounded and malicious, aimed at damaging the ministry’s reputation and distracting from its economic recovery efforts.

He said the ministry’s work aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. (NAN)