Finance minister, 2 others bag honorary doctorates as KASU graduates 9,684

Prof. Muhammed Tanko, Vice Chancellor,  Kaduna State University (KASU), says the institution, had keyed into Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i’s vision of providing courses that would produce self employed skilled graduates.

Tanko stated this at the combined 4th convocation of the institution, on Saturday, Kaduna, while identifying some of the courses as Biotechnology, Geophysics and Cyber Security.

”We have also championed the development of benchmark for the National Universities Commission (NUC) the area of Logistics and Supply Chain Management,” he stated.

Speaking further, the vice chancellor noted that a of 9,684 graduands would receive degrees various programmes, having been found worthy both character and learning.

Of the number of graduands, he said, 5,984 were undergraduates of three sets, while 3,700 others were postgraduates.

Tanko urged the graduands be worthy ambassadors of the institution and use the knowledge and skills they had acquired developing themselves, their communities and the country at large.

The occasion also witnessed the conferment of honorary doctorate degree Management the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, among other recipients.

He noted that the honorary doctorate degree awardees, were carefully selected, following their immense  contributions various fields of endeavours the development of the country.

Tanko commended Gov. El-Rufai, for his commitment work, as well as  the institution’s academic and non-teaching staff, who, according him, gave the university global recognition.

The state Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, reiterated the state Government’s commitment providing education students.

“We will continue to ensure provision of high education, accessible to all learners, through effective and efficient management of resources, for the attainment of self-reliance and socio-economic development of the state,” he said.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other honourees at the ceremony were the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari-Dingyadi, who was conferred with honorary doctorate degree on governance.

Malam Mele Kyari, Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), who was  awarded  Doctor of Public sector governance, to complete the list of honourees.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya  Ahmed, lauded the management of  KASU for finding them worthy of the honour.

She reassured of their commitment to the continuous upliftment of  the image of the country their various capacities, while also contributing their quota to nation building. (NAN)

