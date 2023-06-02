Finally, Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hassan DCOS, George Akume, SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally made his first set of major official appointments since he assumed duties.

According to statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information, State House, Tinubu has appointed Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff.

Also Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State was named as Deputy Chief of Staff, in the new appointment.

Tinubu also announced George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),” the statement said.