Finally, DSS arrests suspended CBN Governor Emefiele -Reports

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services, DSS has arrested the suspended Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Though there was no official statement from the DSS on the arrest of Emefiele, reports said he was taken into custody after his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu.

Insiders noted last night that the DSS which had seemingly built its case against Emefiele was “frustrated from arresting him during President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime”.

Despite the efforts to nab him, Emefiele appeared in the country, looking stronger and untouchable.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the he was one of those who welcomed newly inaugurated President as Tinubu assumed office at the Presidential Villa recently.That was viewed as a sign that the CBN Governor then, may survive yet again, in the new regime.

All that changed Friday evening as the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said President Tinubu has ordered the suspension of CBN Governor Emefiele from office.

According to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

Some insiders had told Newsdiaryonline even before Emefiele’s arrest that President Tinubu must move to correct perceived lapses at the CBN in order for the new government’s economic policies to achieve tangible results.