Finally, Agba Jalingo gains freedom after 6 months in detention

Nigerian Journalist, Agba Jalingo, who is being charged for alleged treason, on Monday, gained freedom after meeting his bail conditions.

He has been in prison custody since his arrest, six months ago on August 22, 2019 and denied bail twice.

Jalingo was alleged to have published a report that Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, diverted N500 million from the state’s treasury.

Qed reports that Justice Sule Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Calabar ruled that Jalingo’s surety must make a refundable deposit of N700,000 to court registry to perfect the bail.