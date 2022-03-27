Finally, Abdullahi Adamu emerges as APC National Chairman

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was Saturday night affirmed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He emerged as the consensus candidate of the party after six other aspirants stepped down.

Adamu was declared winner after a voice vote in which the ‘ayes’ had it.

It was the crowning height of a tumultuous day that had been characterised by loud and at times unspoken protests, submission to superior power and other intrigues.

Several other positions equally witnessed a harvest of withdrawals, the most dramatic being the case of Barrister Adebayo Shittu, who finally caved in and surrendered his ambition after intervention and public apology by South West, Yoruba nation leaders led to the podium by Chief Segun Osoba.

