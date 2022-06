The remaining tickets for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar slated for later this year will go on sale from July 5 on a first-come first-served basis.

Global football governing body FIFA said on Thursday that the tickets would be available via the FIFA homepage for the tournament.

Around 1.8 million tickets have already been sold for the tournament which runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.(dpa/NAN)

